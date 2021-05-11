Business

UPSL receives ISO 9001: 2015 mgt certification

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The International Organisation for Standardisation has awarded its ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems to Uraga Power Solutions Limited (UPSL), a member of the Honeywell Group and one of Nigeria’s most reputable off-grid power generation companies.

 

This is in recognition of the company’s quality management system’s conformity with global best practices. With the certification, the company has demonstrated its ability to consistently deliver high-quality world class services to its customers. The award is centred on strong customer satisfaction, providing a framework that ensures that organisations can meet customers’ and other stakeholders’ requirements consistently.

 

In his congratulatory message to UPSL, Mr. Nick Hundozi, the Operations Manager at the certification agency, PECB Management Systems (PECB MS), said: “I am pleased to announce that UPSL has met all the requirements for the PECB MS certificate.

 

“Your organisation has worked to develop and implement internal quality management systems that meet global standards and will ensure that UPSL delivers on its products and services at a consistent level of excellence.”

 

Speaking on receiving the certification, UPSL Chief Executive Officer, Engr Seun Faluyi, confirmed that “the unwavering commitment of UPSL ensures that our processes are focused on uncompromisingly satisfying customers’ needs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FCMB opens Ipaja, Lagos cash centre

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has taken its excellent banking services to the doorsteps of residents and businesses in Ipaja, a suburb in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.   This follows the opening of an ultra-modern cash centre of the bank, strategically located at 147, New Ipaja Road, Akinogun Bus Stop, Ipaja, Lagos. […]
Business

FCMB shares down six percent on first trading day of 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Shares belonging to First City Monument Bank (FCMB) posted losses in the early hours of trading on Monday, the first trading day of 2021. Data made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website showed that the bank’s shares lost 0.20k from the N3.33k it closed at on Thursday, December 31. This represents a loss of […]
Business

Labour flays govs’ plan to borrow pension funds

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Organised labour under the platform of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has condemned plans by states governors to siphon some amount of money from workers’ pension funds. Stating labour’s position on the raging issues, the ASCSN Secretary-General, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, regret-ted that the governors, some of whom their states have not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica