UPSL receives ISO 9001: 2015 mgt certification

The International Organisation for Standardisation has awarded its ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems to Uraga Power Solutions Limited (UPSL), a member of the Honeywell Group and one of Nigeria’s most reputable off-grid power generation companies.

This is in recognition of the company’s quality management system’s conformity with global best practices. With the certification, the company has demonstrated its ability to consistently deliver high-quality world class services to its customers. The award is centred on strong customer satisfaction, providing a framework that ensures that organisations can meet customers’ and other stakeholders’ requirements consistently.

In his congratulatory message to UPSL, Mr. Nick Hundozi, the Operations Manager at the certification agency, PECB Management Systems (PECB MS), said: “I am pleased to announce that UPSL has met all the requirements for the PECB MS certificate.

“Your organisation has worked to develop and implement internal quality management systems that meet global standards and will ensure that UPSL delivers on its products and services at a consistent level of excellence.”

Speaking on receiving the certification, UPSL Chief Executive Officer, Engr Seun Faluyi, confirmed that “the unwavering commitment of UPSL ensures that our processes are focused on uncompromisingly satisfying customers’ needs.

