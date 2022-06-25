UPSS emerges winners of SEA-Hub Entrepreneurship School Competition

University Preparatory Secondary School (UPSS) has emerged winners of the Edo State Student Entrepreneurship Activity (SEA) Hub Exhibition and Competition initiated and sponsored by the Deutsche Gessellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). A total of 13 schools participated in the event, with Edo Boys High School, emerging second while Anglican Girls Grammar School finished third. The three schools will represent the state in the national finals slated for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja later in the year. GIZ’s Oladoyin Olawaiye, who heads the programme, said it was good to see the students display their products and entrepreneurship as well as marketing. “It is our inaugural event in Edo State, a really good one and I am pleased to see students display what they have done after we had trained them. They have also shown how to run a mini business which is very nice,’’ he said.

He stated further that: “We started the pilot project with schools in two local government areas, Oredo and Egor in Benin City and surely we will take the programme to the rural communities. It is important that students who are disadvantage also benefit from this initiative.

