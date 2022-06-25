News

UPSS emerges winners of SEA-Hub Entrepreneurship School Competition

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun Comment(0)

University Preparatory Secondary School (UPSS) has emerged winners of the Edo State Student Entrepreneurship Activity (SEA) Hub Exhibition and Competition initiated and sponsored by the Deutsche Gessellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). A total of 13 schools participated in the event, with Edo Boys High School, emerging second while Anglican Girls Grammar School finished third. The three schools will represent the state in the national finals slated for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja later in the year. GIZ’s Oladoyin Olawaiye, who heads the programme, said it was good to see the students display their products and entrepreneurship as well as marketing. “It is our inaugural event in Edo State, a really good one and I am pleased to see students display what they have done after we had trained them. They have also shown how to run a mini business which is very nice,’’ he said.

He stated further that: “We started the pilot project with schools in two local government areas, Oredo and Egor in Benin City and surely we will take the programme to the rural communities. It is important that students who are disadvantage also benefit from this initiative.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JTF Commander in Borno community found dead after Boko Haram attack  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Operation Commandant of Youth Volunteer (CJTF) in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, Arramma (Malaminta), has been found dead. He went missing on Sunday after a deadly attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Damboa while escorting motorists from Maiduguri to the town. According to SaharaReporters, 10 personnel of the Nigerian Army were also killed during […]
News Top Stories

CBN disburses N204.3bn COVID-19 intervention fund to 447, 671 beneficiaries

Posted on Author Tony Chukwuyen and Abdulwahab Isa

As at February 12, 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through the NIRSAL (Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending) Microfinance Bank, had disbursed N204.3 billion of its Targeted Credit Facility(TCF)- part of the apex bank’s measures aimed at cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and households.   The Director, […]
News

NSE gets first female chairman in 60 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Enugu Branch has elected first female chairman, Mrs. Uchenwa Ujam 60 years after the association was established. She was elected in the just concluded 2020 Annual General Meeting/ Election.   The election held at the Science Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board Hall, threw the women engineers into jubilation after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica