Upsurge in herders’ attacks in Ondo after Army withdrawal

BABATOPE OKEOWO reports the upsurge in violent crimes following the withdrawal of military from the checkpoints in Ondo State, especially in the northern senatorial district of the ‘Sunshine State’

Since the army withdrew from the security checkpoints in Ondo State, the level of insecurity has taken a new dimension, with more frequent attacks on villages in Ose in Ondo North senatorial district of the state. In the last few weeks, there have been invasions of Molege, Arimojiga and Okeluse villages in Ose Local Government Area of the state by suspected herdsmen.

These suspected herders have raised villages, killed farmers and residents, sending fears among people of the state. The insecurity since the withdrawal of the army has moved from cult clashes, piracy, armed robbery and kidnapping to banditry. In recent weeks, three persons were killed in Molege Village following an attack on the community by suspected herdsmen.

The community, Molege village was reportedly attacked by armed herders over the refusal of villagers to allow herdsmen graze on farmlands with their cows. The herders reportedly mobilised and set the village and the farms on fire leaving villagers fleeing their homes and scampering for safety. Barely a few hours after the attack on Molege, the bandits also struck Arimogija and Okeluse villages killing five members of vigilance group and injuring other inhabitants of the area. It was learnt that members of Ondo Amotekun Corps who responded to distress calls were attacked by the herdsmen who took cover in trees.

One Amotekun operative was said to have been injured in the attack. It was gathered that the attack on Arimojiga took the patrolling vigilance groups unaware. A source in the community said the chairman of the Youth Group, Augustine Lucky, was among those killed. The Commander of Ondo Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeyeye, who visited the town in company of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said his men stationed at Molege were informed about the attack and rushed to the area. Men and officers of the Nigerian Army were deployed to strategic points in the following the incessant robbery, bandits and kidnappers attacks in various parts of the state.

A first class monarch, Oba Israel Adewusi, the Olufon of Ifon was killed in his domain while returning from an official trip from Akure, the state capital. The same area where the monarch was killed is now the hotbed of terrorists’ attacks. Many prominent indigenes of the state, including monarchs, have been kidnapped in the Akoko axis of the North Senatorial district. Although other zones have witnessed violent crimes, the hotbed of kidnapping, robbery and banditry was the North Senatorial district as it borders Kogi and Edo states. It was as a result of the violent crimes that the people called for the deployment of the military to the highways and hotpots in the state. They also called for the state police to check the activities of the criminals.

However, the strained relationship between the state government and the army which became public two months ago when the army in Ondo State withdrew their personnel from various strategic places and checkpoints mounted at interstate borders in the state has led to the upsurge in violent crimes. This development prompted the spokesperson of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kennedy Peretei to blame the removal of the military men from the checkpoints on the inability of the government to pay stipends to the soldiers at the various beats. Peretei said: “Soldiers that man security checkpoints in Ondo State, especially at the inter-state boundaries have abandoned the checkpoints. This is as a result of the refusal of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to pay allowances due to these personnel.

Over the years, the Army high command approved the mobilisation of soldiers to 32 strategic locations in the state to stem the activities of kidnappers and other criminals on the condition that the state govern-ment pays a token as allowances to the soldiers.

This arrangement preceded the incumbent administration under Akeredolu. “Unfortunately, in the last months, these allowances have not been paid. All efforts to appeal to the governor fell on deaf ears. Also, efforts by traditional rulers to plead with the governor did not yield any results. In the last one year, 11 traditional rulers have been kidnapped, while one first class Oba, the Olufon of Ifon was murdered in cold blood by gunmen. The PDP joins other well-meaning citizens to appeal to Governor Akeredolu, to immediately pay the outstanding allowances due to the security personnel without further delay.

“The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and properties, a duty that has been observed by the APC government more in the breach. Even with the presence of the soldiers, the people don’t sleep with their two eyes closed, what happens when the criminals now have a field day, because of the failure of the governor to do the needful?” But the Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo slammed the opposition for politicizing the security situation in the state.

In his statement titled: ‘Removal of Military Checkpoints and PDP’s Undiscerning Position’ said: “The spurious efforts of the opposition PDP to weaponise a seeming situation of near sabotage, clearly shows how detached they are from the arena of vigilance.

To them, everything is politics and politics must be infused into everything, including the safety and welfare of the people. No discerning group could have bought into such cheaply brandished propaganda. “The ignorantly appraised security situation by the PDP is an inelegant manifestation that they would rather dance on the blood of innocent South westerners on the altar of politics for patronage than stand firm in defence of their people.

The Ondo State Government desires not to go into the merits of the flying story about non-payment of allowances to any arm of the military. It deserves no such efforts more so, that the concerned arm of the military has yet to issue any statement in that regard. “It must be clear to all, including the PDP, that the target is Amotekun. Unfortunately for whomever whose motive is to perpetrate violence under any guise, our resolve to sustain Amotekun remains unwavering. We won’t be deterred in any form.

Our time-tested character and attitude toward tackling insecurity even at odd times shall not be compromised.” Although the Military Command refused to speak officially on the matter, but a military official said the state government owed the affected soldiers allowances running to several months.

They claimed that the Akeredolu government was being economical about the truth about the Army’s disposition to Amotekun’s operations. The source claimed that soldiers were withdrawn from checkpoints because Governor Akeredolu did not pay their allowances after several appeals by the military high command in the state. The officer said: “All the military barricades/ checkpoints in Ekiti and Osun states respectively are intact. And these two states are also under the control of the Ondo State Army Command.

If soldiers at the checkpoints in the two states were not withdrawn from the roads to frustrate the operation of Amotekun, you should know that we withdrew our men in Ondo State because the government of Akeredolu is owing our soldiers.

“Any information they dished out to the public aside from this, is fake. They are lying against the army because they know we won’t engage them in the media. We hope they won’t force us to speak out soon if they don’t stop blackmailing us.” While the disagreement between the government and the Army over the withdrawal at the checkpoints was still ongoing, Governor Akeredolu alleged that the withdrawal of the Army from the Correctional Centres was an attempt to induce jailbreaks in the state.

Akeredolu through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, condemned in strong terms the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from the Correctional Centres across the state, lamenting that it would induce jailbreaks. But a military source claimed that men of the Army were deployed in 2021 to all the Correctional Centres across the state to support sister armed personnel in guarding custodial centres when jailbreaks were spreading unchecked in the country. The source said this was done by the Army to support sister armed personnel without any request by the state government.

His words: “Now that the incessant jailbreaks have reduced, soldiers cannot continue to stay at Correctional Centres when they are needed for other important assignments.” New Telegraph learnt that men of the Nigerian Army were never part of the Security Architecture of Correctional Centres in Nigeria from inception.

They were, however, deployed to strengthen the security around custodial centres across the country when Correctional Centres in Nigeria came under heightened attacks by terrorists a year ago. The special security team set by the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, as a synergy to nip terrorist attacks in the bud, did not also include the Army.

The formation includes the armed personnel comprising the three-arm bearing agencies under the Ministry of Interior such as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Correctional Services. Peretei, however, urged the government to make peace with the Army High Command saying Amotekun lacked the requisite training and weaponry to properly tackle herdsmen. He added: “Can’t Akeredolu for once, for the sake of the people he governs, make peace with the Army High Command? Amotekun men who went to the Molege raid were repelled. We all know Amotekun does not have the training to tackle the herdsmen, nor do they have the weapons to engage them.”

