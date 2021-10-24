Upward BAO to hold leadership and governance seminar

The top-notch leadership and management consultancy firm, Upward BAO Consulting with offices and resource persons across Nigeria, UK and USA, has reiterated the need to pay greater attention to leadership and governance because they are critical to development.

Accordingly, its November diet of its leadership and governance seminar holds on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the seminar will take place at Dr Rembrandt Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, where participants will be trained in three core areas, namely Strategic Leadership, Governance Skills and Strategies and Public Speaking Fundamentals. Facilitators billed for the event include: Associate Professor Tunde Oseni, Dr. Lola Akande of the Department of English, University of Lagos, Mr. Timi Olagunju, Lawyer and Policy Consultant, as well as Damilola Busari, Lawyer and Communications Coach.

