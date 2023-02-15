Upward salary review not automatic – RMAFC tells stakeholders

News Top Stories

Political Office holders, those in the judiciary and public office holders, salivating in earnest for a major upward review in their take home pay have been asked not to celebrate yet. The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the agency saddled with the task of adjusting wages, said the outcome of the ongoing review exercise will be a determining factor. According to the RMAFC, the last review was carried out in 2008, while the process of the current review exercise would determine whether the review will be upward or downwards.

However the agency assured that the ongoing review of remunerations for selected officials – political, judicial and public office holders – will be concluded before the wind down of the current administration. Its Chairman, Mohammed Bello Shehu was quoted as saying this via a press statement issued yesterday by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Nwachukwu Christian. Shehu had hosted members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on a courtesy visit to his office. The Commission affirmed its fairness in discharge of its constitutional mandate in this regard. In his speech, the NBA President, Yakubu Chinoko Maikyan (SAN) thanked the RMAFC Chairman for the Commission’s commitment while pledging the support of the NBA for the success of the exercise.

 

