Urban poor-face socio-economic challenges in SSA

The socio-economic situation of the urban poor in sub-Saharan Africa has worsened following COVID- 19, with millions of people facing acute food shortage and malnutrition – a new report shows. The report, released by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UNHABITAT) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), shines a spotlight on urban vulnerabilities and food insecurity amidst the global pandemic, revealing that the urban poor in Africa have been disproportionately affected.

The analysis reveals that the urban poor often relied on the informal economy, live in overcrowded settlements, and have limited access to basic social services including water, sanitation and health and formal social safety nets. Moreover, urban livelihoods in sub-Saharan Africa are less diversified, irregular, unstable and are predominantly informal and more reliant on markets and cash economy.

In this context, the loss of income combined with price surges due to COVID-19 containment measures, and the closure of informal markets on which the urban poor rely for the large part of their food supplies, have all undermined their ability to access nutritious foods. While the pandemic has affected all segments of society, urban poor living in slums and informal settlements, who make up more than 60 per cent of the total population of sub-Saharan Africa, were particularly hard hit, with over 90 per cent of the COVID-19 cases recorded in cities.

 

