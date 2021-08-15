Urban street style in Sabali’s collection

Its raining urban street style in Sabali Stitches newly unveiled collection and there is no better model than vivacious television star Denrele Edun to show off this classic. Sabali Stitches joins the wave of urban fashion designers as the brand launches their first ever collection.

Owned by Ronke Edun, the budding clothing line in Nigeria is recognized as a brand that creates a revolution that combines comfort, fit, and high-end fashion all in one.

The latest street style collection is a one-stop destination for all modern street style needs features trendy and edgy pieces that will elevate the wearer’s looks with their hottest tops, shorts, joggers, hoodies, shirts, sweat jackets and more

