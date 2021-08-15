Body & Soul

Urban street style in Sabali’s collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Urban street style in Sabali’s collection

Its raining urban street style in Sabali Stitches newly unveiled collection and there is no better model than vivacious television star Denrele Edun to show off this classic. Sabali Stitches joins the wave of urban fashion designers as the brand launches their first ever collection.

 

Owned by Ronke Edun, the budding clothing line in Nigeria is recognized as a brand that creates a revolution that combines comfort, fit, and high-end fashion all in one.

 

The latest street style collection is a one-stop destination for all modern street style needs features trendy and edgy pieces that will elevate the wearer’s looks with their hottest tops, shorts, joggers, hoodies, shirts, sweat jackets and more

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Ojora of Lagos in happy mood as he picks new wife

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulfatai Aremu Oyeyinka Aromire, OyegbemiII, theOjora of Ijora and Iganmu kingdom, is undoubtedly one to be reckoned with when one is to talk about traditional rulers with influence and might in Lagos State.   Despite his influence and position, the monarch is reputed for humility and kind-heartedness.   Off course, the […]
Body & Soul

I’ll be worried if my daughter chooses to be a musician, says Simi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, says she will be anxious if her daughter decides to do music when she grows. The 33 years old mother of one, spoke in a live video of how music and stardom interact with her experience of parenting.   Simi got married to Adekunle Gold, another singer, in […]
Body & Soul

8-year-old sensation unveils music for her generation

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

F ast rising talented singer, dancer, Makayla Malaka is the new kid in the music scene with a different genre and lyrics for her generation.     Makayla who recently turned eight, has just released her debut album titled EIGHT; which symbolizes her age.     Since its official release, the eight-track album has been […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica