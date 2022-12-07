News

urge FG to resume work on East-West road

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to reverse its earlier decision and continue the East–West rail line project considering its economic importance. It also urged the Federal Government to review its 25-Year Railway Strategic Plan part of which is to unbundle and commercialise the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC). It equally mandated its committee on land transportation to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and other relevant government agencies to ensure that the East-West Coastal Rail Project is captured in the 2023 budget estimates. The resolution was made following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Dozie Ferdinand Nwankwo.

While presenting the motion, Nwankwo noted that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had, in April 2017, granted approval for the construction of the 1,400km Standard Gauge East-West Coastal Rail Line Project linking Lagos-Ore-Benin- Sapele-Warri-Yenagoa-Port Harcourt-Aba-Uyo-Calabar- Akamkpa-Ikom with a branch line from Benin to Asaba-Onitsha-Port Harcourt- Onne Deep Seaport

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

AGF, IGP to decide Magu’s fate

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…as Police Commission promotes 332 CPs, other senior officers The Police Service Commission (PSC), Thursday, announced the promotion of a total of 332 senior officers to the next ranks, as well as confirmation of the acting appointments of three Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of Police. While 24 Commissioners of Police (CPs) were promoted to the […]
News Top Stories

Debts: FG needs to protect citizens –Experts

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri and Abdulwahab Isa

Economic experts have cautioned the Federal Government to be wary of high debt stock and rising debt service as they portend adverse effects on the economy, saying Nigeria is currently stock in a debt cycle that is hard to escape.   They were reacting to the Federal Government’s 2022 fiscal performance report for four months […]
News

Coalition of CSOs condemn released video to blackmail Emefiele

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…call of immediate arrest of those behind it …threaten libel suit against online medium ….ask Nigerians to discard video, say it’s fake news COALITION of Civil Society Groups, CCSG, Tuesday, vehemently condemned purported video released by one online medium to blackmail the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele. This was contained in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica