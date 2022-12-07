urge FG to resume work on East-West road

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to reverse its earlier decision and continue the East–West rail line project considering its economic importance. It also urged the Federal Government to review its 25-Year Railway Strategic Plan part of which is to unbundle and commercialise the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC). It equally mandated its committee on land transportation to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and other relevant government agencies to ensure that the East-West Coastal Rail Project is captured in the 2023 budget estimates. The resolution was made following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Dozie Ferdinand Nwankwo.

While presenting the motion, Nwankwo noted that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had, in April 2017, granted approval for the construction of the 1,400km Standard Gauge East-West Coastal Rail Line Project linking Lagos-Ore-Benin- Sapele-Warri-Yenagoa-Port Harcourt-Aba-Uyo-Calabar- Akamkpa-Ikom with a branch line from Benin to Asaba-Onitsha-Port Harcourt- Onne Deep Seaport

