…urges politicians respect judges, judiciary

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called on politicians in the state to respect Judges and the Judiciary, even as he asked why they have to put the state negatively in the media by storming the court. This was coming on the heels of last Wednesday’s disruption of proceedings at a Yenagoa High Court, when a matter involving factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was before Justice Nayai Aganaba. Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a book launch and reception held in honour of the retiring Judge (Aganaba), Governor Diri expressed regrets that the treatment meted out to the respected Judge by the opposition party members was most unfortunate. He, therefore, cautioned politicians against desecrating the Hallowed Temple of Justice and the Judiciary, stressing that the courts remain the last hope of the common man. The Bayelsa helmsman showered encomiums on Justice Aganaba, whom he described as forthright, fearless, impartial and incorruptible. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as thanking God for sparing his life throughout his meritorious service as a Judge.

