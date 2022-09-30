….urges politicians to shun personal attacks, incitements

With the commencement of campaigns ahead of the 2023 polls, President Muhammadu Buhari has counselled politicians to shun personal attacks and inciting statements. This came as he urged them to engage only in issuebased campaigns while selling their candidacy to the Nigerian public.

Welcoming the initiative undertaken by the National Peace Committee to commit all political actors to issuebased campaigns devoid of incitement, personal insults and attacks, Buhari in a video-message to the signing of the 2023 Election Peace Accord by the presidential candidates, organised by the National Peace Committee, in Abuja, appealed to the contestants, especially their publicity agents and media advisers “to shun personal attacks, avoid insults and incitement, reject the spread of fake news, and commit to issue-based campaigns and political rallies.” He warned that the rise of fake news and misinformation have continued to pose a significant threat to democracy in Nigeria. He said fake news and misinformation have shifted focus away from issue-based campaigns to amplifying the potential for personal attacks, insults and incitements. He noted that this has significantly diminished the civility and decency in public discourse and debate.

