…urges World Bank, AfDB to support Africa’s $19bn pledge

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB) and others to support the One Planet Summit initiative and activate the $19 billion pledge meant for land restoration, tree planting, development of climate resilience and investments in small and medium-size farms in 11 Sahel states. Buhari made the call in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, at a side event he convened at the ongoing UN Conference of Parties (COP 15) in his capacity as President of the Conference of Heads of State and Governments of the member states of the Pan-African Great Green Wall (PAGGW). In a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President also underscored the importance of recharging Lake Chad, now down to 10 percent of its water volume, as eleven Sahel African states discuss ways and means of accessing and utilizing $19 billion pledged by donors for the activities of the PAGGW. Buhari said: “The interbasin transfer of water from Central Africa to the Lake Chadshouldbetakenseriously. “As it is at the present, the drying up of the Lake Chad has destroyed fish farming, animal husbandry and crop agriculture leading to social and economic dislocation with serious consequences for peace in the basin area. “
