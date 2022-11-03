News

Urhobo nation lauds Omo-Agege for excellent representation

Urhobo’s apex sociocultural body, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, yesterday commended the Deputy Senate President (DSP) and Delta APC governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, for being the shining light of the Urhobo nation. Specifically, UPU lauded the DSP for attracting projects across the nooks and crannies of Delta Central, even as it noted that he is eminently qualified to lead the state in 2023. President-General, UPU Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga, stated this when the Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege paid a consultation visit to UPU executives in Okpare-Olomu. In his welcome address, Taiga, who spoke on behalf of Urhobo nation, said the entire Urhobo has observed with satisfaction the quality representation of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, revealing that he is eminently qualified to be the next governor of the state.

 

