Urhobo nation lauds Omo-Agege for excellent representation

Urhobo’s apex sociocultural body, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, yesterday commended the Deputy Senate President (DSP) and Delta APC governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, for being the shining light of the Urhobo nation. Specifically, UPU lauded the DSP for attracting projects across the nooks and crannies of Delta Central, even as it noted that he is eminently qualified to lead the state in 2023. President-General, UPU Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga, stated this when the Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege paid a consultation visit to UPU executives in Okpare-Olomu. In his welcome address, Taiga, who spoke on behalf of Urhobo nation, said the entire Urhobo has observed with satisfaction the quality representation of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, revealing that he is eminently qualified to be the next governor of the state.
Related Articles
NSSF trains 518 administrators, teachers
No fewer than 518 administrators and teachers participated in the just concluded three days retreat facilitated by the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) in affiliation with the International School Sports Federation. The training which held from July 21 to July 23 was tagged “Towards Effective Teaching of Physical and Health Education and Management of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mexico’s president won’t congratulate Biden on election win until legal challenges over
Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said on Saturday he would not congratulate a winner of the US presidential election until legal challenges are concluded, in an apparent bid to avoid friction with Washington during the transition. Democrat Joe Biden won the election on Saturday after a victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania put him over […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NASS leadership to meet on East-West road funding
The National Assembly has moved to ensure the release of funds to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for the completion of the East-West road. Speaking during the 2022 budget defence session by the ministry, Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Essien Ayi, said, ” what I believe we lawmakers should do on the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)