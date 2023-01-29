News

Uromta: New helmswoman at CRFFN

She has over time worked her way and become an expert in frieghtforwarding. Just last week, the Governing Council and the Management of Council For the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), approved the appointment of Mrs Chinyere Uromta as its acting Registrar.

Alhaji Muftahu Ya’u, Chairman, Committee on Media and Publicity of the CRFFN, who spoke for the Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abubakar Tsanni, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. According to Ya’u, the council held an emergency meeting with the management staffers of the organisation which approved the appointment of Uromta with effect from January 31.

He said the appointment of Uromta was a result of the expiration of the tenure of Mr Sam Nwokohu, whose appointment as the Registrar of CRFFN would expire on Janaury 31. Ya’u said that the council and the management of CRFFN premised their action on the recommendations of the committee it set up in 2022 to shop for a new registrar.

“According to Public service rules, if the Registrar is leaving his position as a result of the expiration of his tenure, the seat would be handed over to the most senior Director of the Council. “The council unanimously followed the due process, adopted and approved the rectification of the resolution of the committee that the acting registrar should be handed over to the most senior director in the council who is Mrs Chinyere Uromta,” he said. NAN reports that Uromta was the Director, Corporate Affairs Department of the council and she is the incumbent Director of Regulation and Enforcement before her appointment as Acting Registrar.

 

