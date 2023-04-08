US abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas has ordered a hold on longstanding approval of a widely used abortion drug, mifepristone.

The pill has been allowed for over 20 years, and is used in most abortions, reports the BBC.

But just an hour later, an Obama-picked judge in Washington state issued a competing injunction, ordering no change be made to its availability.

The duelling court orders make it likely that the issue will escalate to the US Supreme Court.

In a 67-page opinion, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, halted the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. The ruling will not go into effect for seven says to allow the government time to appeal.

The US Department of Justice confirmed it would challenge the Texas ruling.

Judge Kacsmaryk’s decision could limit access to the drug for millions of women. Legal analysts said the ruling threatened to upend the entire foundation of America’s drug regulatory system.

It comes after the Supreme Court removed constitutional protections for abortion last year, triggering a wave of state-by-state bans.

A lawsuit filed by an anti-abortion group in Texas, the Alliance Defending Freedom, had argued that the drug’s safety was never properly studied.

In his ruling, Judge Kacsmaryk said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval had violated federal rules that allow for accelerated approval of certain drugs.

The judge also said the FDA had failed to consider the “psychological effects” of mifepristone.

The pill had not been tested for “under-18 girls undergoing reproductive development”, he ruled.

Women undergoing chemical abortion often experience “intense psychological trauma and post-traumatic stress”, he wrote.

The FDA’s “failure [to account for this] should not be overlooked or understated”, his legal opinion continued.

The FDA spent four years reviewing mifepristone before it was approved in 2000.

The Alliance Defending Freedom called the Texas ruling “a significant victory” for women and doctors.

Jeanne Mancini, president of another anti-abortion group, March for Life, hailed it as “a major step forward for women and girls”.

But an hour after the Texas ruling, another federal judge, this one in Washington state, issued a competing 31-page injunction on a separate case, ordering the FDA to keep the drug on the market in the Democratic-run states that brought the lawsuit.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the counter-ruling a “huge win…protecting access for the 18 plaintiff states”.

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed the Texas ruling, tweeting: “We can’t let one right-wing extremist overrule women, their doctors, and the scientists”.

Mifepristone, part of a two-drug regimen that induces abortions, effectively stops the pregnancy, while the second drug, misoprostol, empties the uterus.

It was first approved for the termination of pregnancy up until seven weeks gestation.

In 2016, its approved use was extended to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Mifepristone is also used to treat women who have suffered miscarriages and Cushing syndrome, a hormone-related condition.

The FDA, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecologists (ACOG) and other mainstream medical organisations say both mifepristone and misoprostol are safe for use.

Last week, the Democratic governor of Washington state announced that a three-year supply of mifepristone had been stockpiled by state officials in the event that it became unavailable nationwide.

Days later the Republican governor of neighbouring Idaho signed a new law making “abortion trafficking” illegal. The law makes it a crime for adults to help children leave the state to obtain an abortion without a parent’s consent.

