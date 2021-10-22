Arts & Entertainments

US actor, Alec Baldwin, fatally shoots woman on movie set

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A woman has died and a man has been injured after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a New Mexico film set.

Police in the US state said Baldwin discharged the weapon during filming for the 19th Century western Rust, reports the BBC.

The woman was taken to hospital but died of her injuries. The man, the film’s director, was receiving emergency care.

A spokesperson for Baldwin told AP news agency the incident involved the misfiring of a prop gun with blanks.

The woman has been named as Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was working as director of photography. The man being treated is Joel Souza, 48, the film’s director.

Police are still investigating the incident at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular filming location, and no charges have been filed.

In a statement to AFP news agency, a Santa Fe sheriff spokesman said Baldwin had spoken with detectives.

“He came in voluntarily and he left the building after he finished his interviews,” the spokesperson said.

According to her personal website, Ms Hutchins was from Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. She studied journalism in Kyiv, and film in Los Angeles, and was named a “rising star” by the American Cinematographer magazine in 2019.

She was the director of photography for the 2020 action film Archenemy, directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer.

“I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set,” Mortimer said in a tweet.

In a statement, the International Cinematographer’s Guild said Ms Hutchins’ death was “devastating news” and “a terrible loss”.

“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event,” said guild president John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine.

Police said sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Bonanza Creek Ranch at around 13:50 local time (19:50 GMT) after receiving an emergency call about a shooting on set.

Baldwin is a co-producer of the film and plays its namesake, an outlaw whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder.

The eldest of four brothers, all actors, Baldwin has starred in numerous TV and film roles since the 1980s.

He won numerous awards for his role as Jack Donaghy on the NBC sitcom 30 Rock. His portrayal of Donald Trump on sketch show Saturday Night Live also won him critical acclaim, and a third Primetime Emmy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Man’s tongue bitten off by 65-year-old woman he attempted raping

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

In South Africa, A 33-year-old man had his tongue bitten off by a 65-year-old woman who he allegedly tried to rape at her home in Tsomo Mission, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. The provincial police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci, who confirmed the development on Thursday said the man was tracked down and arrested last […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: I’ve stopped kissing, playing romantic scenes –Faithia Balogun

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Nollywood actress, Faithia Balogun said she has been rejecting jobs in the industry due to the fear of the Coronavirus pandemic. As a matter of fact, she revealed that she has stopped acting romantic scenes or kissing anyone on set. Speaking with TVC presenters during an online entertainment programme, the mother of two who has […]
Arts & Entertainments

Triller launches Pan-African playlist for fans

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

AI-powered music video app and talent discovery platform, Triller, has launched a Pan-African and localised country playlists specifically curated for fans in Africa. With these first-ever genre-discovery playlists, the platform intends to bring an entirely new experience to its African users – and to consolidate and expand its already well-established presence on the continent. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica