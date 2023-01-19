US actor, Alec Baldwin, to be charged over deadly shooting on Rust film set

Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on a film set when he fired a prop gun.

Baldwin had been rehearsing a scene for the Western film Rust when the shooting happened at a ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico in October 2021, reports the BBC.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer, will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Neither have commented on the charges.

On Thursday, Santa Fe’s District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced in a statement that charges would be filed against the pair by the end of the month.

“Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter,” the statement read. “After a thorough review of the evidence… I have determined that there is sufficient evidence.”

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice,” she said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...