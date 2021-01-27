Arts & Entertainments

US actress, Jane Fonda, to get Golden Globes’ lifetime achievement award

US actress Jane Fonda is to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at next month’s Golden Globes, which celebrate excellence in film and TV.
“Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition,” said the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – the ceremony’s organiser.
“While her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained.”
Fonda, 83, has had a glittering acting career spanning six decades, the BBC reports.
The HFPA said she would be given the Cecil B deMille Award at the annual ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on February 28.
The Oscar-winning actress made her debut in 1960, later becoming one of the brightest Hollywood stars with films like Barbarella, Nine to Five and On Golden Pond.
Her most recent performance was in the Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie.
Fonda is also well known as a political activist, most recently as a campaigner against climate change. In 2016, she spent Thanksgiving among the protesters at Standing Rock, demonstrating against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
In the 1960s she vocally opposed the Vietnam War.
The actress – who has written a book about how people can get involved in such activism – has been arrested several times during protests, and hopes her actions have raised awareness.

