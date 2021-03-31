Health

US administers 147.6m doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The United States has administered 147,602,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 189,451,285 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on March 29, the agency had administered 145,812,835 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 180,646,565 doses, reports Reuters.
The agency said 96,044,046 people had received at least one dose while 53,423,486 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
A total of 7,719,964 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Minister backs speedy passage of Mental Health Bill

Posted on Author Stories by Appolonia Adeyemi

As part of efforts to ensure the passage of the Mental Health Bill, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has backed the actualisation of the legal document.   The minister who disclosed this recently, also affirmed that he will do everything in his power to make sure that the Bill is passed.   He […]
Health

Chile deploys COVID-19 sniffer dogs to Santiago airport

Posted on Author Reporter

  The task of sniffing out passengers infected with COVID-19 at Chile’s Santiago international airport is going to the dogs. A team of Golden Retrievers and Labradors sit when they smell the virus and get a treat. The canines sport green “biodetector” jackets with a red cross, reports Reuters. Passengers at an airport health checkpoint […]
Health

Fujifilm signs manufacturing contract with US firm VLP for COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

    Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) said on Thursday that it had signed a manufacturing contract agreement with U.S.-based firm VLP Therapeutics for a COVID-19 vaccine formulation. Japan’s Fujifilm will use its manufacturing facilities and infrastructure to handle development of the vaccine for clinical trials, the two companies said in a statement. VLP’s RNA-based vaccine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica