US administers 243.5m  doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States has administered 243,463,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday.
A total of 240,159,677 vaccine doses had been administered by April 30, the CDC said.
The agency said 146,239,208 people had received at least one dose while 103,422,555 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday, reports Reuters.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE PFE.N, BNTX.O as well as Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ.N one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.
A total of 7,799,933 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

