US-Africa Leader’s Summit: Biden okays $55bn for Africa’s devt

Respite came the way of Africa yesterday as United States Vice-President Kamala Harris insisted that the continent’s demographics would inevitably lead it to become a key global player in decades to come. Opening the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, Harris highlighted Africa’s youthful population, stressing that the Biden administration was resolute in meeting Africa’s challenges. She spoke at the three-day gathering that is bringing in leaders from 49 African nations and the African Union for high-level talks. Based on this, Harris announced that the administration would invest an additional $100 million to expand the Young African Leaders Initiative and that the US Export-Import Bank was entering new memorandums of understanding that will clear the way for $1 billion in new commercial financing in Africa.

The vice president’s appearance at the forum was one in a series of events designed to showcase the US’ interest in and commitment to Africa after years of what some officials have lamented as a lack of involvement in the continent, which has increasingly become a battleground for global influence between the US and China. President Joe Biden, who met with African leaders on Wednesday, signed an executive order establishing the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement. The African diaspora includes nearly two million African immigrants as well as many African American descendants of enslaved people who have close connections to the continent. About 60% of Africa’s population is under 25 and the young population is to grow to 80% by 2050, which Harris said makes increased focus on the continent necessary.

“This represents an enormous potential for the world in terms of economic growth and for social and political progress,” Harris told a young leaders forum. “I strongly believe that the creativity and ingenuity of Africa’s young leaders will help shape the future. “And that their ideas, your ideas, innovation and initiatives will benefit the entire world.”

Even before the summit began, the White House announced Biden’s support for the African Union becoming a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations and said it had appointed Johnnie Carson, a well-regarded veteran diplomat with decades of experience on the continent, to serve as point person for implementing initiatives. Moreover, Biden is expected to announce before the end of the summit that he will make a multicountry visit to Africa next year, according to a US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the announcement of the trip. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday met the Presidents of Djibouti, Niger and Somalia.

