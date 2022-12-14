US-Africa Summit: Buhari calls for US financial, technical aids for Energy Transition Plan

…restates target of 30 gigawatts by 2030

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the United States of America (US) to assist Nigeria in providing financial and technical aids toward the realisation of the nation’s Energy Transition Plan.

The President, who restated the determination of the government towards achieving the vision of 30 gigawatts of energy by the year 2030, made this plea on Tuesday during the discussion panel on Just Energy Transition at the ongoing US-Africa Leaders Summit in the American city.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, late Tuesday, the President used the opportunity to outline the comprehensive Energy Transition Plan unfolded by his administration in response to the issues associated with the climate change.

While also stressing the resources that the administration has committed towards the realisation of the vision, the Nigerian leader however, called for “considerable financial and technical support” to achieve the goals.

“For instance, our analysis shows that delivering the Energy Transition Plan requires $1.9 trillion spending up to 2060, including $410 billion above business-as-usual spending. This additional financing requirement translates to a $10 billion investment needed per annum. Between 2000 and 2020, just $3 billion per year was invested in renewable energy in the whole of Africa.

“Consequently, the $10 billion per year target of our Energy Transition Plan represents a significant scaling of current investment flows and we need support from the U.S. to mobilise the needed resources. It is important to note that for African countries, the cost of finance and perceived investment risk remains significantly higher than for developed economies despite vast improvements in stability and governance. For our clean energy market to scale, Nigeria and more broadly Africa needs concessional, low-interest capital-led investments.

“Furthermore, we believe that the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan and the net-zero compliant investment pipeline we have developed is prime for a just energy transition partnership like the one offered to South Africa and, more recently, Indonesia. Nigeria too seeks support from the US to be included in the G7’s Climate Partnerships List for the co-creation of a Just Energy Transition Partnership.”

Buhari also called on US businessmen and the global community to tap “into the innovation and potential returns in our enormous market which is yet to be fully optimised.”

The President stressed that the Nigerian government has embarked on several reforms, one of the best in Africa, on mini-grid regulations as well as the integration of renewable energy into the national grid. He disclosed some of the reforms which have positively impacted the energy sector in Nigeria.

“Our aggressive power sector reforms have resulted in cost-reflective tariffs in the power sector for the first time since privatization. Under the Nigeria Electrification Project, over 4 million people have been impacted through solar mini-grids and solar stand-alone systems. With respect to hydro, the Zungeru hydropower project is nearing completion and will add 700MW in capacity to the grid.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...