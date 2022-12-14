News

US-Africa Summit: Prosper Africa connects 250 innovators, investors

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

About 250 entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, and government leaders took part in the investment-focused Innovators Gathering, honouring the influx of two-way investment and trade opportunities set to be announced and catalysed during the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit. The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S.-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties was hosted on December 12 by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken under the banner of the whole-of-government Pros-per Africa initiative.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, with support from Google. Speakers included Idris Elba, Yvonne Orji, Tony Elumelu, Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams, Secretary Blinken, and more – with virtual remarks from former President Barack Obama. All came together to celebrate and catalyse partnerships between U.S. investors and African and Diaspora innovators, influencers, and entrepreneurs. Obama highlighted Africa’s role as an investment destination driven by a thriving start-up culture.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IGP: Shooting incident linked to Burna Boy unbelievable

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has described as “unbelievable” the shooting incident that occurred at Club Cubana, Victoria Island, Lagos, last Wednesday. Consequently, the police chief has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, to commence an investigation into the crime alleged to have been committed by […]
News Top Stories

FIRS targets N10.1trn in 2022

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…says PIA will negatively impact revenue Reps want Twitter, Facebook taxed The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has projected N10.1 trillion revenue for the 2022 financial year. Chairman of the agency, Muhammad Nami, said this Wednesday at the ongoing 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF & FSP) interaction with the House of […]
News

Musiq Bank Kicks Off Operations in Nigeria & Unveils New Artiste “Brown Joel”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Musiq Bank Company is proud to announce the unveiling of “Brown Joel ” as it’s newly signed artist Brown Joel is a super talented Afro fusion singer and songwriter that creates music from his heart and communicates happy moment that awakens the spirit, mind and body. With a targeted fan base of the trending […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica