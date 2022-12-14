US-Africa Summit: Prosper Africa connects 250 innovators, investors

About 250 entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, and government leaders took part in the investment-focused Innovators Gathering, honouring the influx of two-way investment and trade opportunities set to be announced and catalysed during the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit. The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S.-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties was hosted on December 12 by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken under the banner of the whole-of-government Pros-per Africa initiative.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, with support from Google. Speakers included Idris Elba, Yvonne Orji, Tony Elumelu, Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams, Secretary Blinken, and more – with virtual remarks from former President Barack Obama. All came together to celebrate and catalyse partnerships between U.S. investors and African and Diaspora innovators, influencers, and entrepreneurs. Obama highlighted Africa’s role as an investment destination driven by a thriving start-up culture.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...