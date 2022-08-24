US Agency: Nigeria’s half-year oil earnings hit N12.6trn

2-year projection dips by $2bn to $88bn

Nigeria earned $21 billion (N12.6 trillion) revenue from oil sales from January 2022 to July, posting an outlook of $37 billion or N20.4 trillion for the year.

The details were contained in the actual oil revenue calculated for Nigeria in a Short Term Oil Outlook (STEO) by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the United States.

According to the report, the market value of oil was calculated at prevailing foreign exchange rate of about N600 to a dollar.

The report also indicated that Nigeria’s per capita oil income for the first seven months of 2022 was $97.

The report showed an actual earning of $88 billion from January 2020 to December 2022 as against $90 billion projected oil income earlier estimated for Nigeria in the same period by EIA, which manages industry and energy market data for the United States Government.

According to the agency, “Nigeria realised some $21 billion from January to July in actual oil income as against nominal revenue $23 billion in the period.” Figures bySTEOrevealed that Nigeria’s oil income had maintained a rising trend from2021after smarting from the declines of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic drastically reduced demand from the world oil market.

The report noted that comparative data of actual revenue performance of selected oil producing countries as against nominal revenues showed that Nigeria exceeded her 2020 revenue projection by a billion dollars, posting $22 billion of income against projected market cash returns of $21 billion for the same year.

It said: “In 2021, Nigeria delivered $29 billion revenue performance as projected by the EIA. However, the country is under way to total revenue of $37 billion instead of projected $40 billion for 2022.

The EIA revised down its 2023 revenue forecast from $45 billion to $40 billion. “In its 2022 budget framework, Nigeria projected oil production at 1.88 million barrels per day (mbd) at an average price of $62 per barrel. The Central Bank of Nigeria fixed the official exchange rate at N410 per US dollar.

“The World Bank had forecast that crude oil prices will average $74 pb in 2022 as oil demand strengthens and reaches pre-pandemic levels; and EIA expects Brent reference prices to average $70.05 per barrel in 2022.”

A report by the Oracle Today stated that although Nigeria’s total production capacity was 2.5 mbd, current crude production is slightly short of the OPEC+ production quota at about 1.4mbd.

It stated that Nigeria produced additional 300,000bpd of condensates, adding that the total crude oil plus condensate puts Nigeria’s output at about 1.6mbd. The National Assembly in the budget proposed oil and condensate production volume of 1.88mbd for 2022.

EIA’s prediction was that global oil production would increase to match rising levels of global oil consumption. It had also projected 2022 OPEC crude production to average 28.34 million barrels per day in 2022, higherthan 26.94million barrels per day forecast for 2021.

