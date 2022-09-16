Business

US announces $5m grant to help AfDB curb methane emissions

The United States Government has announced that it will provide a $5 million grant to the African Development Bank (AfDB) to support efforts to curb methane gas emissions across Africa. Methane accounts for about half of the net rise in global average temperature since the pre-industrial era. According to a press release, the grant, subject to the completion of US domestic procedures and approvals, will go to the multi-donor Africa Climate Change Fund (ACCF), which is managed by the AfDB. US special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, made the announcement at a breakfast event held on the margins of the 18th African Ministerial Conference on the Environment taking place in Dakar. He said: “More than 25 countries on the continent have joined the Global Methane Pledge, a resounding level of support for the importance of methane in keeping 1.5 degrees within reach.”

“I am very pleased that the African Development Bank is responding to the increased global attention on methane emissions and is planning to increase their own focus on methane abatement in coming years,” Kerry added. Additional funding was also promised by the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) and the Global Methane Hub to tackle methane emissions in African countries. The Global Methane Hub will contribute $5 million dollars over the next three years. The Hub funds methane mitigation efforts. The Coalition, a voluntary partnership of governments, intergovernmental organizations, businesses, and research institutions, will provide $1.2 million.

The Global Methane pledge, launched during COP26, targets reducing emissions of methane by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels over the next seven years. Welcoming the contributions, AfDB’s Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, Kevin Kariuki, said the Bank planned to create activities within the ACCF to support methane abatement. “With the support of the U.S. government, and other donors and non-state actors, we intend to create a dedicated pillar of activities within our Africa Climate Change Fund to support methane abatement including working with countries to include methane in their Nationally Defined Contributions and develop pipelines of methane abatement projects for further investment,” Kariuki said.

He disclosed that the AfDB would be releasing a methane baseline reporting covering waste and energy sector methane emissions across Africa at the forthcoming COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. “This will provide an excellent foundation for increased focus on methane emissions,” said Kariuki. The AfDB’s 2022 Africa Economic Outlook projects that Africa will need as much as $1.6 trillion between 2020-2030 to implement its climate action commitments and NDCs. The bank has committed to mobilising $25 billion for climate finance by 2025; more than 50 per cent of that funding will be allocated to adaptation projects. The ACCF was established in April 2014 to support African countries in building their resilience to the negative impacts of climate change and in transitioning to sustainable low-carbon growth.

 

