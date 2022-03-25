News

US announces new sanctions after N’Korea missile test

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The United States announced new sanctions on Thursday on entities and people in Russia and North Korea after Pyongyang’s new ICBM missile test.

The targeted persons and organisations are accused of “transferring sensitive items to North Korea’s missile programme,” the State Department said in a statement.

“These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK’s ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programmes of concern,” the statement said, using the official acronym for North Korea.

Thursday’s launch was the first time Pyongyang has fired the country’s most powerful missiles at full range since 2017, and it appears to have travelled higher and further than any previous intercontinental ballistic missile tested by the nuclear-armed nation.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test-firing of the country’s “new type” of ICBM to boost its nuclear deterrent against the US “imperialists,” state media reported early Friday.

The State Department said Washington in response has sanctioned the Russian entities called Ardis Group, PFK Profpodshipnik, and a Russian man named Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin.

It also sanctioned North Korean citizen Ri Sung Chol and a North Korean entity called Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau.

The statement did not give details of the specific allegations against these people and entities.

Last week the US Treasury announced sanctions against two Russian individuals and three entities over their support for North Korea’s weapons programme.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ex-Ogun commissioner, Philips, dies at 79

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Phillips Family of Ijebu- Ode, Ogun State, has announced the transition to glory of Professor Adedotun Oluwole Phillips, which occurred on December 13, in his country home in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, at the age of 79 years. A statement issued by Oluwole Phillips for the family, said the late Philips, who was an […]
News

Reps’ revised legislative agenda exciting to development partners, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Major international development o r g a n i s a – tions in Nigeria have expressed their readiness to partner the 9th House of Representatives in the implementation of its revised Legislative Agenda.   This is as the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, reiterated the commitment of the House to be peoplecentred in the process […]
News

Boko Haram mocks Nigerian Army, attacks Yobe community, kills two

Posted on Author Reporter

  Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have attacked Goniri, Yobe State. According to ISWAP, in a statement sighted by online news portal SaharaReporters, a member of the Yobe State Peace and Vigilante Operation and a man […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica