US approves priority appointments for student visa applicants

U.S. Mission Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller, yesterday disclosed that the Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will make every effort to assist student visa applicants in a timely fashion while keeping personnel and customers safe.

“As we continue to prioritise the health and safety of our staff and customers, processing student visas remains a high priority for the U.S. Mission in Nigeria,” Tuller said, adding that: “We will increase the number of student visa appointments in May and June to ensure that we can offer appointments to as many students as possible.

If your U.S. studies are scheduled to begin this Fall, we encourage you to schedule your appointment as quickly as possible.” Tuller explained that all student visa appointments must be booked through the U.S. Travel Docs website at www.ustraveldocs.com/ ng/. She warned applicants against the use of third-party services, including touts, and fixers who broker visa appointments. According to her, agents or third parties often seek to benefit by charging a fee for their services and they may not always provide the correct information, which can harm an applicant’s chances of qualifying for the visa.

“Both Nigeria and the United States benefit when Nigerian students study at one of our world-class educational institutions. To prepare for your U.S. educational opportunity, we encourage you to check out Education- USA Advising Centres at our American Spaces in Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Calabar, or at educationUSA.state. gov,” she added. Nigeria sends more students to American colleges and universities than any other country in Africa and is the eleventh largest source worldwide of international students to the United States. In academic year 2019-2020, a record-breaking number of nearly 14,000 Nigerians pursued graduate and undergraduate degrees in the United States.

