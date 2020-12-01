News

US arms sales to UAE draw fire from 29 rights groups

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Twenty-nine arms control and human rights organizations have signed a letter opposing the sale of $23 billion worth of missiles, fighter jets and drones to the United Arab Emirates and asking the U.S. Congress to block the deal.
“The hope is to stop these sales altogether,” said Seth Binder, advocacy officer at the Project on Middle East Democracy, who spearheaded the effort. “But if that is not possible in the short term, this sends an important signal to the incoming Biden administration that there is a diverse group of organizations that oppose delivery of these weapons.”
Three U.S. senators proposed legislation to halt the sale, which includes drones from privately held General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corp F-35s and missiles made by Raytheon, setting up a showdown with President Donald Trump just weeks before he is due to leave office, reports Reuters.
U.S. law covering major arms deals allows senators to force votes on resolutions of disapproval. However, to go into effect the resolutions must pass the Republican-led Senate, which rarely breaks with Trump. They also must pass the Democratic-led House of Representatives.
The letter, which will be sent to lawmakers and the U.S. State Department, said, “The planned arms sales to the UAE, a party to the conflicts in Yemen and Libya, would fuel continued civilian harm and further exacerbate these humanitarian crises.”
Signatories to the letter include human rights organizations from the region, including the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS) and Mwatana for Human Rights.
The UAE embassy in Washington told Reuters in a statement, “Aligned closely with US interests and values, the UAE’s highly capable military is a forceful deterrent to aggression and an effective response to violent extremism.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Revealed: NDDC launches campaign of calumny against NASS members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Some faceless youth groups in the Niger Delta states have been allegedly induced financially to stage protests against the Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo led House of Representatives Committee on NDDC.   The planned protest has also been programmed to prevent the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio from appearing before the House of Representatives […]
News Top Stories

$30m oil deal: Reps summon NNPC, Oando, NAOC, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives has invited the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Oando Plc. over an alleged oil deal scam of $30 million. Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (upstream), Hon. Sarkin Musa Adar (APC, Sokoto), who issued the summons, […]
News

#EndSARS: Christian elders accuse Buhari of double standards 

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Say it’s time to renegotiate Nigeria Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) Sunday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of double standards in the handling of conflicts in different parts of the country. The forum made up of prominent Nigerians from all walks of life said that whereas the Buhari administration could stoop […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: