US Army veteran Victor Aruwah targets energy conservation initiative in Nigeria

Germany-based US engineer, Victor Chiagozem Aruwah, is eyeing an energy conservation initiative that will help sensitive Nigerians against waste.

Aruwah, who served in the United States military for 15 glittering years before leaving the service in 2012 at the age of 33, is an American citizen born to Nigerian parents.

Victor revealed his intention to storm Nigeria with the idea when he led some students to implement an energy-saving initiative at the the US Army Department of Public Works in Germany a few years ago.

According to the US army, the drive, known as ‘Green Boot’ competition, was conceived to encourage staff to as much as possible conserve energy.

To bring the programme into fruition, student experts were drawn from Ramstein High School Environmental Club in Germany, and invited to the US army base to examine the two sections of the Department of Public Works building and ascertain the level to which energy are saved within the period of the competition.

They suggested how energy use can further be better saved and managed at the facilities, stating that electronics which were not being used immediately, including computer systems, should be disconnected from power source.

To corinue their energy reduction effort, they had also suggested a plastic water bottle reduction campaign, encouraging a switch to reusable ones, as they do on their campus.

Analysing the assessment of the students, Aruwah, who holds a masters degree in mechanical engineering, stated that: “In comparison, consumption levels during the Green Boot competition decreased in both the garrison building and the Department of Public Works building — drastically in the latter.”

Victor advised the Nigerian ministry of the environment to consider the possibility of putting in place a similar initiative in Nigeria.

“While I am doing this here, I am also thinking about how similar initiative can be implemented in Nigeria. I strongly believe this kind of program will help our young people understand their role in preserving energy and in keeping the planet safe,” Victor Aruwah said.

