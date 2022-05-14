Metro & Crime

US Army veteran Victor Aruwah targets energy conservation initiative in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Germany-based US engineer, Victor Chiagozem Aruwah, is eyeing an energy conservation initiative that will help sensitive Nigerians against waste.

Aruwah, who served in the United States military for 15 glittering years before leaving the service in 2012 at the age of 33, is an American citizen born to Nigerian parents.

Victor  revealed his intention to storm Nigeria with the idea when he led some students to implement an energy-saving initiative at the the US Army Department of Public Works in Germany a few years ago.

According to the US army, the drive, known as ‘Green Boot’ competition, was conceived to encourage staff to as much as possible conserve energy.

To bring the programme into fruition, student experts were drawn from Ramstein High School Environmental Club in Germany, and invited to the US army base to examine the two sections of the Department of Public Works building and ascertain the level to which energy are saved within the period of the competition.

They suggested how energy use can further be better saved and managed at the facilities, stating that electronics which were not being used immediately, including computer systems, should be disconnected from power source.

To corinue their energy reduction effort, they had also suggested a plastic water bottle reduction campaign, encouraging a  switch to reusable ones, as they do on their campus.

Analysing the assessment of the students, Aruwah, who holds a masters degree in mechanical engineering, stated that: “In comparison, consumption levels during the Green Boot competition decreased in both the garrison building and the Department of Public Works building — drastically in the latter.”

Victor advised the Nigerian ministry of the environment to consider the possibility of putting in place a similar initiative in Nigeria.

“While I am doing this here, I am also thinking about how similar initiative can be implemented in Nigeria. I strongly believe this kind of program will help our young people understand their role in preserving energy and in keeping the planet safe,” Victor Aruwah said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Law enforcement officer, others arrested for trafficking cocaine, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a serving officer of a law enforcement agency, Popoola Abayomi, for allegedly selling assorted illicit drugs to students of a federal university and cultists in Ogun State.   The suspected drug dealer, serving in the Lagos State Command of the security agency, was arrested […]
Metro & Crime

Human trafficking: Catholic Church empowers 30 youths with start-up tools, funds in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

The Catholic Diocese of Benin City, Edo State has empowered 30 youths from six communities in Orhionmwon and Ikpoba- Ohka local government areas of the state. The 30 youths were trained in five areas including: fashion designing, hair dressing, make-up, electrician and tiling. After, which they were given starter parks and N60,000 each. Speaking at […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo: Makinde sends names of 5 returning commissioner-nominees to House

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Wednesday returned five more Commissioners whose appointments were terminated during his last cabinet reshuffle. Their names were contained in a letter containing 10 commissioners-nominees forwarded to the Oyo State House of Assembly by the governor for consideration and approval. The five returning former commissioners are: Mr Seun Fakorede, Mr […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica