Business

US asks Australia to scrap proposed laws to make Facebook, Google pay for news

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The U.S. government has asked Australia to scrap proposed laws that will make it the first country in the world to force Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pay for news sourced from local media outlets.
In a submission asking the government to “suspend” the plans, assistant U.S. trade representatives Daniel Bahar and Karl Ehlers, suggested Australia instead “further study the markets, and if appropriate, develop a voluntary code.”
Under the law, which has broad political support and is currently before a senate committee, Google and Facebook will be subject to mandatory price arbitration if a commercial agreement on payments to Australian media cannot be reached, reports Reuters.
“The U.S. Government is concerned that an attempt, through legislation, to regulate the competitive positions of specific players … to the clear detriment of two U.S. firms, may result in harmful outcomes,” said in the document, under the letterhead of the Executive Office of the President.
Such a move could also “raise concerns with respect to Australia’s international trade obligations,” it said.
The Australian government announced the legislation last month after an investigation found the tech giants held too much market power in the media industry, a situation it said posed a potential threat to a well-functioning democracy.
Asked for a response to the U.S. submission, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement the government “is committed to proceeding with a mandatory code” that would address “the bargaining power imbalances with digital platforms and media companies.”
The code followed an 18-month review by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman and “extensive consultation” that included the views of both Google and Facebook, he added.
The ACCC inquiry found that for every A$100 of online advertising spend, A$53 goes to Google, A$28 to Facebook and A$19 to other media companies.
Following intense but unsuccessful lobbying of the Australian government from both tech giants to scrap the proposed laws, which they deem unfair, Google and Facebook have suggested they may be forced to limit their offerings in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Oil spills: Nigeria has bungled Ogoniland clean-up-Amnesty, others allege

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

T he Federal Government and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have failed to implement most recommendations made by the United Nations to clean up oil pollution in the Niger Delta, according to a new report.     The UN Environment Programme in 2011 proposed the creation of a $1 billion fund to repair the damage done […]
Business

Why LADOL Free Zone must be allowed to thrive

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL) Free Zone is Nigeria’s local content success, which should be guided jealously by government.   A document on the Free Zone by public affairs analyst, Markson Ibino, which stated this also gave reasons the LADOL Free Zone must be allowed to thrive.   “If anyone thought the drive to […]
Business

LCCI: Form M policy causing delay in export, import

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Barely two months after the Central Bank of Nigeria announced a circular on Form M for letters of credit, bills for collection and other forms of payment for local manufacturers and small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has raised the alarm that report reaching it indicated that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica