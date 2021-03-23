News

US: AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in vaccine trial

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” U.S. federal health officials said early Tuesday.
The Data and Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement that it was concerned that AstraZeneca may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data, reports The Associated Press.
AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated U.S. study, a finding that could help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the U.S.
In the study of 30,000 people, the vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19 — including in older adults. There were no severe illnesses or hospitalizations among vaccinated volunteers, compared with five such cases in participants who received dummy shots — a small number, but consistent with findings from Britain and other countries that the vaccine protects against the worst of the disease.
AstraZeneca also said the study’s independent safety monitors found no serious side effects, including no increased risk of rare blood clots like those identified in Europe, a scare that led numerous countries to briefly suspend vaccinations last week.
The company aims to file an application with the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks, and the government’s outside advisers will publicly debate the evidence before the agency makes a decision.
Authorization and guidelines for use of the vaccine in the United States will be determined by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after thorough review of the data by independent advisory committees.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Presidency to fund NDDC’s forensic audit with N2.5bn

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the appointment of Field Forensic Auditors to undertake the audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Briefing State House Correspondents after a virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said Presidency had undertaken to […]
News Top Stories

SERAP sues FG over plans to borrow N895bn from dormant accounts

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) at the weekend sued the Federal Government at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over its bid to borrow estimated N895billion of Nigerians’ money in the form of their unclaimed dividends and balances in dormant accounts under the guise of the patently unlawful, unconstitutional and discriminatory legislation known […]
News

S’Court strikes out suits challenging virtual court proceedings

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

The Supreme Court yesterday struck out two suits by Lagos and Ekiti states challenging the validity and constitutionality of the Virtual Court Sittings procedure. A seven-man panel, presided over by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, struck out the suits after they were withdrawn by the plaintiffs.   The first suit marked: SC/CV/260/2020 filed by the Attorney General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica