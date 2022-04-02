Motoring

US auto sales slide, demand for EVs high

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

U.S. automakers on Friday reported a slump in first-quarter U.S. sales as the industry-wide inventory crunch caused by disruptions to supply chains and chip shortages hit retail sales.

Major automakers in the United States including Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and General Motors Co (GM.N), reported lower overall sales for the quarter compared to a year ago. Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles jumped as prices for gasoline soared to nominal records.

GM forecast that overall first quarter car and light truck sales would fall to a 14.1 million annualized pace from 16.8 million a year ago.

Consumer interest in electric vehicles is not just a United States trend. In France, sales of electric and hybrid vehicles took 40% of the market in the first quarter, capturing the lead over conventional gasoline models for the first time.

Still, sales of some large SUVs and trucks held up. GM reported sales of its largest and most expensive SUVs, the Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade, rose during the quarter compared to a year ago.

Toyota, which in 2021 upstaged GM’s decades-old position as the top-selling automaker in the United States, outsold the company in the first quarter on increased demand for its Lexus hybrid and electric vehicles.

Jack Hollis, senior vice president of automotive operations at Toyota Motor North America, said he does not expect a major, long-term shift in the U.S. vehicle market – where about three-quarters of new vehicles sold are trucks and SUVs.

“I don’t see that fluctuating by more than 1 or 2 percentage points for a while,” he said.

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor (005380.KS), Kia America, Mazda all posted a drop in their overall U.S. quarterly auto sales. However, Hyundai said its first-quarter retail sales to individual consumers rose 1.4% from a year ago to a record for January to March.

Electric and hybrid cars combined for 16% of Hyundai’s U.S. sales during the first quarter.

“If gas prices remain high, that’s going to continue to push consumers toward green technology,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai’s senior vice president for U.S. sales.

Detroit-based GM said quarterly sales fell 20.1% to 512,846 vehicles, sending its shares down 2.5% at $42.6 in the afternoon trade. U.S.-listed shares of Toyota were down about 0.5% at $179.41.

GM said improved semiconductor supplies helped production in the quarter, but it expects inventory to remain relatively low throughout the year due to high demand. Automakers are encouraged by the strong U.S. job market.

The company’s chief economist said in a statement that “ordinarily, a U.S. economy this strong would translate into light-vehicle sales in the 17-million range.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Motoring

Autochek Africa launches Africa’s first online brand new cars’ loans marketplace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Autochek Africa, the leading auto tech platform, has launched a dedicated brand new cars section on the Autochek website and mobile app. With this new addition, customers can access digital financing solutions for brand new cars and trucks with repayment tenures of up to 60 months and the lowest interest rates in the market […]
Motoring

EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator’s attention

Posted on Author Reporter

  An outsized rally in Volkswagen shares has drawn the attention of Germany’s top market watchdog as heavy-volume trading spurred by the carmaker’ electric vehicle ambitions sent the stock rising as much as 32% this week. Shares in Volkswagen AG reversed course on Thursday, however, after hitting their highest level since April 2015 as regulator […]
Motoring

China’s Geely Automobile plans new EV unit after profit fell in 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

  China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will form a joint venture for electric vehicles (EV) and launch a new brand called Zeekr, after its profit fell 32% last year. In two earlier reports, people familiar with the matter exclusively told Reuters about Geely’s plans […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica