US backs UN’s human trafficking fight in Nigeria with $6.8m

The United States Gove r nment yesterday said it had donated the sum of $6.8 million to the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for projects in Nigeria that are aimed at combating trafficking in persons.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the donation which was announced by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), will fund UNODC to train the Nigeria Correctional Service in Borno, Gombe and Adamawa states.

 

The funds will also support UNODC’s Middle Belt Investigations project by ensuring local police investigators in the states of Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa have the training and resources to respond more effectively to incidents of criminality, kidnapping, and conflict. In addition, the project also aims to improve the capacity of local courts and prosecutors by increasing transparency and adherence to due process for cases related to the activities of Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa.

 

Notably, the United States values its relationship with Nigeria and, through its partnership with the UNODC, provides support to its work combating drugs, crime, and corruption, and building the capacity of the Nigerian National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

 

INL funds were made possible through appropriations made by Congress to the U.S. Department of State to support efforts in the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking worldwide. Meanwhile, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) is currently training 40 public health officials in Nigeria.

 

The two-week capacity building programme which started in Lagos on Monday last week, is aimed at enhancing the capacity of Nigerian experts on public health emergency response.

 

The programme also seeks to certify the first cohort of 40 participants drawn from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), state-level ministries of health, the Nigeria Port Health Services, and the Nigerian military in the Public Health Emergency Management Professional Certification (PHEM PC).

