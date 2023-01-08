Body & Soul

US-based artiste donates album promo money to Tinubu’s campaigns

A US-based 34-year old Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Charles Marindoti Oludare, has sensationally revealed how he diverted his savings worth N50 million for his next album to campaigns for the presidential ambition of All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Oludare, also a medical doctor and an indigene of Oka-Akoko in Ondo State, particularly applauded Tinubu, describing him as the best man for the job. Speaking in a chat with our correspondent, Oludare said he was not doing it in expectation of political rewards but based on his conviction that Tinubu “is equipped with both ideological competence and political sagacity to govern Nigeria”.

“Apart from having done a campaign song jingle for Asiwaju Tinubu, I have also diverted funds worth over N50m meant to promote my next album to support pro-Tinubu local groups in Nigeria, especially in Ondo, my home state, to realise the presidential ambition of the former Lagos State governor.

On why he is passionate about the Tinubu ambition, Oludare, who is mostly addressed as Marindoti in music circles, said, “I know Nigeria is 20 years too late for a Tinubu presidency”. “And why do I know this? Because this man has been saying the right things for over 24 years. Things were not quite in the position of convenience when he started sprouting these ideas.

“But he has persisted and is still the same old ideas that he has been speaking about, that he has been advocating as a solution to Nigeria’s problems. There is no sector in Nigeria that Tinubu has not formulated ideas for, on how to revitalise it. None of his ideas has so far been faulted.

“Now, everybody is talking about restructuring, everybody is talking about state police, and all the other neglected ingredients of the presidential system; all being what Tinubu has been speaking in favour of,” Oludare enthused.

He also noted that Tinubu is way ahead of everybody, adding that ideas espoused by Tinubu when he (Oludare) was still 10 years old, are still relevant, “and he has never deviated from them”.

 

