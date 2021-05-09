News

US based Association to help revive Baseball, Softball in Africa

The United States of America based International Sports Association (ISA) commenced programmes to revive baseball and softball games in the country.
Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the president of the ISA, Jason Cly, who led other members of the organization to Nigeria, said that the group planned to build a baseball sports academy at a location to be decided upon in the state in order to groom and develop talents for international exposure.

 

Cly, who said that baseball games hoped to present another viable and profitable option to popular games like football in the nearest future in the country, added that it would also present a lifetime opportunity for young lads to achieve their meaningful goals in life.

 

The sports enthusiast said that the programme, expected to kickstart in August in Kwara, would focus on scouting for young talents in baseball games across the state from age six to university undergraduates with the aim of giving them a skill-set to explore.

 

The ISA president also said that abundant talents in Africa should be well directed with requisite training and development plans, adding that baseball games have the prospect of exposing young talents to international tournaments.

 

“Africa is such a continent that  most of its talents are yet to be tapped,” he said. “Baseball game development in Africa, especially, Nigeria, has potential to bring a lot of people together and provide opportunity to young ones to have new

 

dreams, change their lives and enjoy every opportunity therein.” He also said that the baseball game development programme would train indigenous coaches who are expected to bring out the best in the young lads

