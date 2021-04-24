Arts & Entertainments

US-based filmmaker Nnamdi Kanaga to direc t film based on the Igbo landing mass suicide

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

US-based Nigerian filmmaker Nnamdi Kanaga has announced his latest project, a short film titled ‘They Chose The Sea’. Already in its preproduction stage, the forthcoming film will follow the tragic story of the Igbo landing mass suicide in 1803. According to history, the captives chose to drown in the sea than be enslaved in America. According to Nnamdi Kanaga, ‘They Chose The Sea’ will “celebrate the bravery of the Igbo people while highlighting the great strength of the people who chose the protection of their god and death over the alternative of life and slavery in a foreign land.”

“This project is not a counter against the horrendous and cataclysmic effects of slavery upon black people in America (still going on till this very day), but a very conscious effort to showcase the strength and power of our ancestors as opposed to the predominant narrative of suffering and oppression often associated with films about slavery,” Kanaga added. The forthcoming project is co-directed by Jennings Barmore who doubles as co-producer alongside Isreal McKinney Scott. The release date of the film is yet to be confirmed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Kardashians headed back to TV with new deal on Hulu

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Kardashians are heading back to TV, despite bringing an end earlier this year to the reality show that shot the family to fame. Streaming service Hulu on Thursday announced it had signed a deal with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, their mother Kris Jenner and half sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Under […]
Arts & Entertainments

I didn’t write the song, ‘Yebeko’ out of heartbreak, I was just expressing truthful fiction – Phandaboyy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian Music sensation Godspower Emmanuel popularly known as Phandaboyy has opined that his hit track ‘Yebeko’ was not inspired by heartbreak but purely fictitious although with some elements of his personal experience. The song has continued to make the airwaves and top music charts. While some of his fans think the track is his […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man explains how his mother introduced him to 9 fathers

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Kenyan man, Nicholas Muturi, has shared his story of how his biological mother introduced him to over 9 fathers. According to the story shared by the man on his Facebook page on Thursday, his mother delivered him at 14 years and had to drop out of school in class 7. The mum at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica