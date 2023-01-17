US-based foundation fetes widows of police officers in Lagos

A United States of America based charity organisation, Kedrick Scribner Foundation, has extended its humanitarian campaign to widows of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Police Force.

The one-day programme, tagged ‘The Widow’s Mite event’ took place last week at the United Church of Christ, aka HEKAN, located at the Nigeria Mounted Troops Police Barracks, Lagos.

Kedrick Scribner Foundation, which globally provides resources necessary for people to live sustainably, said deliberate and feasible support system must be in place to take care of widows and other people in the society.

Speaking at the event, the organisers said the overall development and well-being of police officers’ wives should be prioritised by the government.

According to the founder of the NGO, Dr Kedrick Scribner, the intervention the widows received ranged from food items, gifts, clothing, among other essentials. Scribner said the foundation will work towards ensuring that the widows are economically independent and self- sufficient. He said, “I saw the need of the widows and I have been told so much about them, so I want to see it for myself. “When I saw some things, I could not hold back.

So, I said we need to figure out something for the widows. I spoke to some of them and said we have to do something. “I called some of my friends and told them that I need some support to help build people and told them that I want to give them our support for at least three months.”

On his part, a clergyman, Daniel Nuhu, urged the Federal Government to assist in setting up the widows with a trust fund

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...