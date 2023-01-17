Metro & Crime

US-based foundation fetes widows of police officers in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A United States of America based charity organisation, Kedrick Scribner Foundation, has extended its humanitarian campaign to widows of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Police Force.

The one-day programme, tagged ‘The Widow’s Mite event’ took place last week at the United Church of Christ, aka HEKAN, located at the Nigeria Mounted Troops Police Barracks, Lagos.

Kedrick Scribner Foundation, which globally provides resources necessary for people to live sustainably, said deliberate and feasible support system must be in place to take care of widows and other people in the society.

Speaking at the event, the organisers said the overall development and well-being of police officers’ wives should be prioritised by the government.

According to the founder of the NGO, Dr Kedrick Scribner, the intervention the widows received ranged from food items, gifts, clothing, among other essentials. Scribner said the foundation will work towards ensuring that the widows are economically independent and self- sufficient. He said, “I saw the need of the widows and I have been told so much about them, so I want to see it for myself. “When I saw some things, I could not hold back.

So, I said we need to figure out something for the widows. I spoke to some of them and said we have to do something. “I called some of my friends and told them that I need some support to help build people and told them that I want to give them our support for at least three months.”

On his part, a clergyman, Daniel Nuhu, urged the Federal Government to assist in setting up the widows with a trust fund

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Chemstar CEO, Awode, named Lagos State’s Man of The Year Award

Posted on Author Reporter

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, and other allied paint products, Dr. Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, an engineer, has won the Lagos State’s Man of Year Award (LASMAYA 2021). The award was organised by the Centre for Policy Development and Political Studies through voting, and it is […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen release kidnapped AAU Prof

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin city

‎ A Professor of Engineering and former Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Osadolor Odia, who was  abducted by gunmen last Thursday, has been released.   The wife of the professor, Dr Amraibure confirmed that her husband was released by the kidnappers on Saturday and that he has […]
Metro & Crime

Man arraigned for alleged threat to life

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

A 30-year-old man, Nureni Musa, yesterday appeared before an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, over alleged threat to life of one Pastor Johnson Faronbi and his siblings The defendant is standing trial on a five-count of assault, breach of peace, unlawful damage and threat to life. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Police prosecutor, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica