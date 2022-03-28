Metro & Crime

US-based Ghandi Olaoye emerges new Soun of Ogbomoso

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

 

Following the processes leading to the choice of a new Soun to succeed Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade 1, who joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021, the Ogbomoso kingmakers have eventually voted a United States-based pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland.

He narrowly beat 24 others in the Olaoye Ruling House and his name was eventually submitted to the Ogbomoso North Local Government for official ratification.

The pastor, who is in charge of RCCG Jesus House, Washington DC, beat his closest rival, Lt. Col. Sirajdeen Olaoye, with one vote to emerge the new traditional ruler of the town.

According to New Telegraph’s investigation, there are four kingmakers in Ogbomoso who had to vote to choose between the two Olaoyes because they did not agree on who to choose between the two candidates who were considered best out of the 25 that joined the race. Two kingmakers had voted for Sirajdeen and two voted for Pastor Ghandi. To clear the tie, the head of the kingmakers exercised his right for an extra vote which he cast for Pastor Ghandi which gave the Pastor the edge over Sirajdeen.

Pastor Olaoye is also an entrepreneur, and is married to Omo Ghandi-Olaoye.

 

 

