US-based musician, DeanKelly, says hunger for success keeps him awake at night

DeanKelly is a Nigerian-American singer-songwriter born
Dean Kelechi Nwokocha.
For the young man set to make a mark on the Nigerian music scene with his unique brand of afro-beat music, he has a new song to set him on the path of fulfilling his ambitions.

The Aboh-Mbaise, Imo State born but Texas-based singer who is currently signed Real Entertainment Denominations record label, R.E.D is stopping at nothing in achieving his set goals for his music passion.

Speaking in a recent chat, DeanKelly who is determined to make meaningful impacts with his music revealed what keeps him up at night.

He said, “Hunger, hunger for success keeps me up at night.”

Describing his latest music project, he noted, “It’s a catchy song with summer melodies. Just imagine you’re on a beach having a good time with friends, this is definitely one of those songs you play while you all are dancing and appreciating life. Irrespective of what I’m singing about, I always want to make people move. Whether I’m singing about a recent breakup or a wedding I want people to be lost so much in the music that they forget about the bad times and be grateful they made it through.”

He added, “It’s a single about a girl not being for just you, you’re over here being a simp for a girl that doesn’t care about anyone but herself and you why she stands to gain. To be honest I don’t have to write the song, it was recorded in Lagos, I had just came into the country to promote my single ‘Ginika’, and my producer and I were in the hotel room and he played me the beat and I was done in minutes. When I write songs I’m not necessarily telling my story, I’m telling the story of other people or friends. The song features Skales, I think he did justice to the record.”

Recalling his music sojourn and the challenges he has had to grapple with in his quest for fame, he said, “I’m proud of how far I’ve come, I’m proud that I never gave up I kept on moving. I’m also proud about my IT career, of how I went from repairing MacBooks to actually working for Apple Inc. I’m proud that I have a team that believes in my dream and without a doubt we are going to make history. I know I’m meant to say what I’m “most” proud of but I had to let all that out. I keep making music because it’s why I’m on this earth. That’s my purpose. It will all make sense later.”

Speaking on what he is most passionate about in life, he quipped, “This is going to be hard for me because they are at least three issues I’m passionate; drug use, climate change, depression. It’s going to be hard picking the one I’m most passionate about. My team and I are working on strategies on how we can support people suffering from these social issues.”

 

