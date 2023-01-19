Arts & Entertainments

US-based Nigerian artiste, Yo'Dele, releases another banger, 'Keke Ti Koko'

Talent is genuinely perpetual but form is undoubtedly transitory. US-based Nigerian singer, performer and songwriter, Emmanuel Shedu, fondly referred to as Yo’Dele, has proven the golden saying to be so true once again, as he has returned with another delightful single, ‘Keke Ti Koko’.

‘Keke Ti Koko’, the latest masterstroke from Yo’Dele, took the gifted Afrobeat singer over a year to bring something unique, lovable and worth the waiting to millions of his fans in Nigeria, the US and across the world.

The track is another top drawer from Yo’Dele; the master himself popular for sequential hits. ‘Keke Ti Koko’, a three-minute song, presents a blend of African tune, jazz, soul, and funk, as well as a perfect blend of a melodious and dance floor jam at any time of the day.

The streaming and listening numbers of Keke Ti Koko on all international platforms: Spotify, Itunes, Tidal, Deezer, AudioMack, explains the expertise; both talent and production that has gone into the single and speaks to the highest sensitivity that Yo’Dele knows the taste of his fans who have followed his career religiously over the years.

Emmanuel Shedu, born 27 years ago, had not before now released any single since 2021, when he released ‘Like To Party.’ Music lovers took interest in him In 2019, when he announced himself without a doubt as gifted singer. He completely swept the world off its feet with double hit tracks: ‘Amazing’ and ‘Tonado.’ A year later, he dropped two more hit tracks; ‘Jumbolo’ and ‘Konji.’

The profile of Yo’Dele, who hails from Lagos State, significantly continues to grow in Nigeria and among Nigerians living in the United States, where he connects blacks with their African roots through his music.

“I have performed at a lot of venues; I can’t think of it all. Some of them are: Opening shows for Burna Boy, Caribbean festivals in the US, I have performed at weddings and galas, at charity events,” he said in a recent interview.

“Most favorite was the gala for Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas because I had a lot of control on the input and output of the entertainment. My least favorite are usually performing at pay to play events. As an upcoming artist, you’ll see a lot of ‘gigs’ like this; I dislike the lack of organisation in such events.”

Yo’Dele holds a bachelor’s degree from Morgan State University and a masters degree from the Johns Hopkins University in the US after briefly studying music at the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) Akure, Ondo State.

Speaking on his upbringing, life and music, the singer credited the internet for the global access to his music.

“Growing up has been about working for the things you want, getting them and managing them. Sometimes people have dreams and hopes for you and they must coincide with the hopes and dreams for yourself. When they don’t coincide, you can be on your own for most of the journey. Fortunately I have had loved ones/best friend when I needed one in dark times.

“Creative process mostly starts of with a beat/instrumental. I beleive in the freshness of the divine intelligence the first time I hop on the beat. I can read the beat as it goes and I let loose with a seed feeling or thought in head.

“The internet as allowed be to easily reach any and everyone. I’m making pals with cats in Germany, London, India. Surprises you where your trust fans could come from. The internet also influences my flow/melody which is good at time,” Yo’Dele stressed.

 

 

