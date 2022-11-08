News

US-based Nigerian physician urges FG to embrace telemedicine

US-based Nigerian assistant professor of family medicine, Dr Oyetokunbo Ibidapo-Obe, has admonished the Federal Government to embrace the adoption of telemedicine in order to reduce the effects of the mass exodus of Nigerian medical practitioners to Western nations.

This was revealed during an interactive radio programme entitled “Digital Life” on Nigeria Info FM, which aims to bring both Nigerians and the government closer to the technological realities across the globe.

The session, which was entitled “Tech Advancements and Telemedicine,” featured intellectual conversations around the need for the practice of telemedicine to be embraced by the government across all levels to enable Nigerians, particularly those residing in rural communities, to have access to quality healthcare services.

 

This is because telemedicine thrives on the strength of technological advancements to connect people to medical doctors irrespective of their location.

 

Commenting on the need for the massive adoption of telemedicine across the country, Dr Ibidapo-Obe noted that the successes recorded nationwide during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic could be built upon to deepen the healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria which could also serve as a stopgap to the mass exit of Nigerian doctors.

“The outbreak of COVID- 19 played an integral role in bringing the practice of telemedicine to the forefront across the globe, including in Nigeria. This is because telemedicine proved to be the most viable option for containing the risk levels of COVID-19.

 

Reforms: Synergy among legislature, executive, judiciary required for justice –Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that effective synergy among the legislature, executive and judiciary was at the heart of judicial reform in the country. Osinbajo dropped this hint yesterday at the virtual edition of the Wole Olanipekun & Co (WOC) Justice Summit.   The summit themed “Developing an Institutional Concept of Justice in Nigeria” […]

COVID-19: NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca vaccine for Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 (Covishield) vaccine in Nigeria. Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, gave assurances that the vaccine had been proven safe and effective by the safety committee […]
NOA sues for restraint over #EndSARS protest

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) Abia State, has appealed to the #ENDSARS protesters to exercise restraint while pressing home their demands in order not to give hoodlums the opportunity to destroy lives and property of Nigerians.   In a statement issued yesterday by the state Director, Dr. Ngozi Okechukwu and made available to the New […]

