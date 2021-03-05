Reporter

Fuel/electricity hike: FG, labour reconvenes

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Federal Government yesterday reconvened a meeting with Organised Labour, with the view to forestall any plans to resume its suspended strike over the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff. 6 At the end of the last meeting held between labour and the government on September 27, which spilled to the […]
First phase of Ibom Deep Seaport to gulp $2bn – Okon

    Construction of the first phase of the recently approved Ibom Deep Seaport and Industrial City in Akwa Ibom will gulp $2.016 billion, the state’s Vommissioner for Economic Developement and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon has said.   The phase is also targeted to generate at least 300,000 jobs while 3,500 companies are […]
Universal Insurance settles N1.2bn claims

Universal Insurance Plc has settled claims of N1.2billion. A breakdown of the claims paid shows that the company paid N147.8 billion to its policyholders, who suffered insured risks in its 2015 financial year, paid N111.1 million in 2016, N330.3 million in 2017, N334.2 million in 2018, while it settled N338.2 million claims in 2019 financial […]

