News

US Capitol attack: Twitter, Facebook block Trump

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Donald Trump has been suspended from Twitter and Facebook after tweeting to supporters who attacked the US Capitol.
In a social media message to protesters he said “I love you” before telling them to go home. He also repeated false claims about election fraud.
Twitter said it required the removal of three tweets for “severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy”.
The company said the president’s account would remain locked for good if the tweets were not removed, reports the BBC.
It went on to say that “Future violations of the Twitter Rules… will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account”.
It means Donald Trump’s days on Twitter could be numbered. The president is not known for paying much attention to Twitter’s community guidelines.
Meanwhile, Facebook bannedTrump for 24 hours. YouTube also removed the video.
Facebook said: “We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”
His supporters stormed the seat of US government and clashed with police, leading to the death of one woman.
The violence brought to a halt congressional debate over Democrat Joe Biden’s election win.
In the House and Senate chambers, Republicans were challenging the certification of November’s election results.
Before the violence, President Trump had told supporters on the National Mall in Washington that the election had been stolen.
Hours later, as the violence mounted inside and outside the US Capitol, he appeared on video and repeated the false claim.
He told protesters “I love you” and described the people who stormed the Capitol complex as “patriots”.
YouTube said it removed the video because it “violated policies on spreading election fraud”.
Twitter initially didn’t take down the video, instead removing the ability to retweet, like and comment on it and another tweet.
However, it later removed them, and suspended the outgoing president.
Twitter said: “We have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labelled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence”.
Facebook told the BBC: “The violent protests in the Capitol today are a disgrace. We prohibit incitement and calls for violence on our platform. We are actively reviewing and removing any content that breaks these rules.”
Facebook also said it is currently looking for and removing content that incited or supported the storming of Capitol Hill.
YouTube already had a policy to remove fake news about mass election fraud, which it applied to the president.
The march was partly organised online, including on Facebook groups and pages.
It’s likely President-elect Joe Biden will look to crack down on conspiracy theories and extremism on social media when he takes office.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Atiku to Buhari: Don’t compare Nigeria with S’Arabia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Vice President and 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recent comparison on the oil price in Nigeria with that of Saudi Arabia by President Muhammadu Buhari. In his submission, Atiku described the comparison by President Buhari as “needless and unnecessary.” He spoke on Monday in a statement through […]
News

IAEA: Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile 12 times limit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iran now has more than 12 times the amount of enriched uranium permitted under an international agreement, the global watchdog says. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile had reached 2,442.9kg (5,385.6lb), reports the BBC. Iran insists its nuclear programme is exclusively for peaceful purposes. The IAEA also said Iran’s […]
News

Ize-Iyamu: I won’t go to tribunal but pre-election cases will continue

Posted on Author Reporter

  The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has said he will not challenge his defeat at the election petition tribunal. Ize-Iyamu disclosed this in a press statement issued on Monday and made available to journalists by John Mayaki, media head of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica