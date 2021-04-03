US Capitol locked down: 1 police officer dead, 1 injured, suspect dead

The US Capitol building and surrounding streets in Washington DC are in lockdown after police warned of an “external security threat”. Capitol Police said that a suspect is in custody after reports that someone “rammed a vehicle” into two officers, reports the BBC. Latest reports shows that one police officer died, one injured while the suspect also died, police said. Video from outside the Capitol shows a vehicle that appears to have slammed into a barricade surrounding the complex.
