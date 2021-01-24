News

US CDC says 41.4m doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 20.5m administered

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 20,537,990 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 41,411,550 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.
The agency said 17,390,345 people had received one or more doses, while 3,027,865 people got the second dose as of Saturday, reports Reuters.
A total of 2,437,670 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Jan. 22, the agency had administered 19,107,959 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 39,892,400 doses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Aisha Buhari, Sanwo-Olu’s wife to lead 6,000 participants in Lagos Women’s conference

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, is expected to lead over 6,000 participants, who are expected to attend the 20th National Women’s Conference (NWC) of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) to be held virtually from October 14 to 15, 2020 in line with COVID-19 regulations, First Lady of Lagos State and […]
News Top Stories

Why govs kick against LGs’ autonomy, by el-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Govs direct states’ AGs to review Water Bill, others Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el Rufai, has said that corruption and lack of a credible audit system have been the main reasons some state governors are against local government autonomy in the country. The governor, who gave this indication, when delegates of the 25th […]
News Top Stories

Meet IGR targets or get sanctioned, President warns MDAs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has warned heads of all revenue generating agencies in the country to meet the revenue projections in the 2021 Budget or get sanctioned. The President gave this warning yesterday at a ceremony held in the Presidential Villa where he signed the 2021 Appropriation Act passed by the National Assembly into law. Buhari, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica