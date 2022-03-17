Business

US central bank raises interest rates first time since 2018

The US Federal Reserve is raising interest rates for the first time since 2018 in an attempt to bring fast-rising prices under control. The rate increase announced yesterday will push the target range for the bank’s key rates to 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent. Projections released after the Fed’s meeting show officials expect the interest rate to rise to almost two per cent by the end of the year. The moves come as the economy faces new uncertainty caused by the Ukraine war and coronavirus outbreaks in China. By raising rates, the Fed will make it more expensive for households, businesses and governments to borrow. It is hoping that will cool demand for goods and services, helping to ease price inflation in the US, which hit a new 40-year high of 7.9% last month.

 

