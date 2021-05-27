Business

US, China trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks of Biden era

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The US and China’s top trade negotiators have held “candid, pragmatic” talks, in their first meeting under the Biden presidency.
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a virtual meeting on Thursday.
Both sides said they discussed the importance of the trade relationship between the two countries, reports the BBC.
The talks follow the Trump administration’s combative stance towards China and resulting trade war.
The Office of the United States Trade Representative said that Ms Tai and Liu “discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris Administration’s worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern.”
Both sides said they had agreed to continue their negotiations.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement that both sides held “candid, pragmatic and constructive exchanges with an attitude of equality and mutual respect”, according to a report by state media outlet the Global Times.
It added that both sides saw “the development of bilateral trade [as] very important.”
Ahead of the talks Ms Tai told the Reuters news agency that the US still faced “very large challenges” in its trade relationship with China.
A bitter trade war under former President Donald Trump saw tariffs placed on a range of goods traded between the US and China.
The world’s two biggest economies signed a so-called “phase 1” agreement in January last year.
In that pact Beijing promised to increase its purchases of US products and services by at least $200bn (£142bn) over 2020 and 2021.
Ms Tai has said she is now looking at whether the terms of the deal have been met by Beijing, as some experts have suggested that China has fallen up to 40% short on its agreement to buy American goods.
So far, US President Joe Biden has not pulled back on the tough trade messaging to Beijing of his predecessor.
President Biden has insisted that existing tariffs will be kept in place for now as he looks to boost the US economy, which was hit hard early in the coronavirus pandemic but is now recovering.
Beijing has also maintained duties on some imports from America.
China was the only major economy to see its global trade grow last year as it became the first big country to emerge from the pandemic.
Sales of Chinese-made goods have soared around the world, as demand from the US jumped and the Covid-19 crisis in India stalled much of its factory production.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

OVH Energy surges CSR investments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

OVH Energy Marketing, a licensee of the Oando retail brand, said that it had wrapped up the first phase of its support for the Federal Government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in Nigeria in which over N250 million was expended.   The company, which said this in a statement, noted that the intervention included various donations […]
Business

MTN Nigeria expects slight margin drop after FX rate shift

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MTN Nigeria expects its profit margin to dip by almost half a percentage point this year as its leased tower services feel the impact of weaker currency exchange rates, it said on Thursday.   The dollar conversion rate used by the Nigerian unit of South African telecoms group MTN weakened by 6.5 per cent to […]
Business

Mobile cash transfer hits N1.89trn in 9 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

•e-bill payments hit N1.01trn The Federal Government has so far realised a total of N12.6 million from organisations filing for the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) audit report, New Telegraph has learnt. This came as 635 organisations in the country filed their statutory audit reports with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The NDPR […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica