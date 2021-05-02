Faith

US citizens among 45 dead at Jerusalem worship centre

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

A number of US citizens have been identified as part of the 45 people were killed and more than 150 injured in the stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel, medical officials said Friday. It was one of the country’s deadliest civilian disasters.

 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said children were among the dead and described it as one of the “heaviest disasters” to befall Israel, as he visited the scene. “There were heartbreaking sights here, people crushed to death including children,” he said. “A large proportion of those who have perished have not yet been identified … This is tearing up the hearts of families.”

 

Video posted on social media appeared to show angry crowds jeering at Netanyahu during his visit as they blamed his government and the police for the disaster. Netanyahu said a thorough investigation would be conducted and declared a national day of mourning on Sunday. President Joe Biden said he had spoken with Netanyahu on Friday and offered U.S. assistance.

 

“The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron,”

 

Biden said in a statement. “The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking.” He added the U.S. was also “working to confirm reports that American citizens may have lost their lives or been wounded,” in the disaster.

 

A State Department spokesperson told NBC News “multiple U.S. citizens were among the casualties,” but did not give a specific number, adding that the U.S. Embassy in Israel was working with local authorities and providing consular support to affected U.S. citizens. Earlier both White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared their condolences

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith Top Stories

Adeboye: Why Nigeria must restructure or risk breakup

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised the Federal Government to give Nigeria a lasting solution to secession agitations and its economic challenges by restructuring the country.   According to Adeboye, the restructuring of the country must be done “as soon as possible” to forestall a breakup […]
Faith

Benue: Commotion as Priest rejects bottled water offertory

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

There was a commotion at St. Paul’s Parish Kontien in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State Sunday as the Priest in charge of the Church, Rev. Fr. Boniface Ayoo, rejected the thanksgiving offertory of creates of bottle water from Kuhwa Gberindyer’s family who are his parishioners.   The parishioners, Mr and Mrs Comfort Stephen […]
Faith

You don’t need Saints to tackle corruption –Apostle Nwandu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The founder of Tower of Praise Ministries, Apostle Paul Nwandu, has bemoaned the inability of the Nigerian government to tackle corruption in the nation. Speaking exclusively to Sunday Telegraph, Nwandu attributed hardship being experienced by Nigerians to prevailing high rate of corruption and lack of accountability in the country.   He stressed that the country […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica