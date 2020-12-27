US Congress committee holds hearing on ‘genocide’ in Nigeria

•Biden administration to decide what action to take

The Catholic Bishop of Gboko, Nigeria, and the Knights of Columbus added their voices to a December 17 US Congressional hearing spotlighting sectarian violence in Nigeria in which thousands of Christians have been killed simply for their faith identity.

The hearing of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission was spurred by recent developments: the fatal shooting of a number of peaceful protesters in Lagos October 20; the kidnapping of over 300 schoolboys in Kankara and the December 7 State Department designation of Nigeria as “a country of particular concern” under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

The boys were rescued on December 18, and while the hearing included discussion of a congressional resolution of condemnation plus the imposition of sanctions, it didn’t get into the specifics of either response. Sanctions would become a decision of the incoming Biden administration.

“This is a genocide that’s happening right before our eyes,” said Republican Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, the Commission’s cochair. “It is depressing that our Middle Belt region has truly become a vale of tears, a region where mass burials are very common,” said Bishop William A. Avenya of Goboko.

“Since the consistent attacks began some five years ago, there has hardly been a single day without killing in one part of the region or the other. “In fact, one cannot give the accurate figures of those who have been killed since the beginning of these atrocities,” he said. “Interestingly,” Bishop Avenya continued: “No one has ever been arrested or questioned or prosecuted or convicted of any charge related to this spree of killings.

Yet, these killers are not invisible, neither are they unknown. Instead, these atrocities are made to look as though they were ethnic or communal clashes.” “Nigeria’s Christians have suffered grievously at the hands of Boko Haram and other groups,” said Carl Anderson, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, in a statement.

“The Christians of Nigeria, both Catholic and Protestant, deserve attention, recognition and relief now.” The death toll from the conflict in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region caused by the pastoralists, or cattle herders, who are mainly Muslim and ethnic Fulani, against farmers, who are predominantly Christian, relies on analyses from humanitarian groups, since it is never verified by the government.

An estimated 2,000 are believed to have been killed annually between 2011 and 2016 as the conflicts over land and a dwindling water supply, exacerbated by climate change, continue.

Religious organisations have urged the American government to pressure the Nigerian state to provide protection. Earlier this year, the International Committee on Nigeria calculated, based on what they said were primary sources on the ground, that since 2015, Fulani militant attacks are “exponentially increasing,” killing more than 9,700 in the past five years.

