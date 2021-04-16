News

US Consul-General: $6bn spent to combat HIV/AIDS in Nigeria

Posted on

The United States (U.S.) Consul-General in Nigeria, Claire Pierangelo, has disclosed that over $6 billion had been spent by the Government of the United States of America in the fight against HIV/AIDS. According to the US Consul-General, the amount was out of the $85 billion invested in tackling the virus across the globe.

Pierangelo, who disclosed this in Akure, Ondo State, during the launch of the Ondo State Antiretroviral Surge Response, said the move was part of the quest by the American government to tackle the HIV/ AIDS, stressing that the move had contributed to saving more than 17 million lives across 54 countries. The Consul-General said: “Despite these efforts, we are currently at a crossroads in the HIV response around the world and in Nigeria.

“The HIV/AIDS continues to be a leading cause of death globally, with over 38 million people living with HIV worldwide and almost 700,000 people dying from AIDS-related illnesses in 2019. “In Nigeria alone, about 1.9 million people are currently living with HIV, with more than 44,000 deaths linked to the disease in 2019.”

