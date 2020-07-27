News

US consulate in Chengdu shuts after China orders closure

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Beijing announced the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed as of 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Monday, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas.
Police in Chengdu restricted access to the area around the consulate on Monday morning, and four officials in personal protective gear could be seen walking towards the consulate at about 10:24 a.m. local time, reports Reuters.
China ordered the closure of the facility on Friday after Washington last week gave China 72 hours to vacate its consulate in Houston, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
State broadcaster CCTV shared a video on its Twitter-like Weibo account, taken by a reporter, of the American flag in front of the consulate in Chengdu being lowered at 6:18 a.m. on Monday.
On Sunday night, a crane was seen entering the consulate compound and hoisting at least one container onto a large truck.
On Saturday evening, a worker was seen using tools including a hammer and chisel to remove fittings around a plaque outside the main entrance.
U.S.-China relations have plunged to their worst in decades over a range of disputes, from trade and technology to the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu accuses deputy of plans to cause crisis

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

It’s governor’s figment of imagination, says Ajayi   Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State has accused his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi of alleged plans to create crisis in the state.   The governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo yesterday in Akure, the state capital stated that the state government had uncovered plan […]
News

Airboy’s “Dance” takes the lead on Lagos’ streets as promoters take notice

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Airboy, the Nigerian singer who released his song, “Dance” recently on Oladips Records, has continued his smooth sailing with the Amapiano-laced song.   Having successfully become a feature on radio and TV playlists, the buzz around Airboy is on another level on the streets of Lagos, particularly at Alaba International market.   With audio […]
News

Doctors’ strike: FG releases N4.5bn to 31 teaching hospitals

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has released the sum of N4.5 billion to 31 Federal Teaching and Medical Centres across the country. According to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who briefed State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the payment covered hazard and inducement allowances for the month of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: